Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have been generating excitement as they prepare to represent Spain at the Paris Olympics, but have been tempering expectations despite their impressive credentials. (More Tennis News)
Alcaraz triumphed at Wimbledon for a second time against Novak Djokovic earlier this month, adding to the French Open title he claimed in June and becoming the youngest player to win major titles on three different surfaces (also the US Open in 2022).
Nadal, a 22-time grand slam winner, has struggled with injuries over the past two years but reached his first final since 2022 at the Swedish Open last week, only to fall to straight-sets defeat to Nuno Borges in Bastad.
The competition gets under way on July 27 at Roland Garros, but Nadal was cautious about Spain's chances of winning a gold medal.
"I understand a little bit the morbid illusion of seeing us play together but let's not think that this translates into success, I think it's a mistake," Nadal said.
"Carlos hasn't played many doubles and I haven't played many doubles or many singles lately."
"We are going to do our best to try, at least, to leave with the peace of mind of having done everything possible to get where we can get (but) obviously, we have not been able to prepare together for a tournament like this, where there are other doubles teams that have been preparing."
Nadal has previously triumphed in both the singles and doubles events at the Games, winning gold at Beijing in 2008 and in Rio eight years later.
Having missed the London and Tokyo Games due to injury, the Spaniard suggested the Olympics were even more special than grand slams.
"Unfortunately I have missed Tokyo and London due to injury and it is something that has hurt me more than missing Grand Slams," he said.
"In the end they are unique experiences, of which there are few in the world, in one's career.
"The others are very important tournaments for us, but in the end we experience them every year, and well, I value being here very much."
Alcaraz arrives in Paris full of confidence after claiming his first French Open title a month ago.
The 21-year-old believes his success at Roland Garros will be to his advantage heading into the Games.
"I have not had the opportunity to play many doubles tournaments, but obviously having the illusion of returning to Roland Garros, to these courts that I have always enjoyed playing... makes it easier," he said.
"We also have days of training, individually and doubles to adapt as best as possible again, for my part to return to clay and be able to gain confidence to start the tournament in the best possible way."
The Spanish pair will find out their opponents for the first round on Thursday, when the draw takes place.