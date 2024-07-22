Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'

Rafael Nadal is "convinced" Carlos Alcaraz will be at a "great level" for the Olympics ahead of their anticipated doubles team-up. (More Tennis News)
The pair will be representing Spain at the upcoming Games in Paris, with both also participating in the singles event.
Nadal reached his first final since his French Open triumph in 2022 at the Swedish Open on Sunday, eventually losing out to Nuno Borges in straight sets.
He has previously won two Olympic gold medals though, his first in the singles at the 2008 Games in Beijing, and the second at Rio 2016 in the doubles.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz has won back-to-back grand slams this year, winning at Roland Garros in June before beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon earlier this month.
The 21-year-old is competing at the Olympics for the first time in his career ahead of the hard-court swing of the season.
Nadal admitted he was not happy with his performance level in the final in Bastad and is determined to improve to match Alcaraz's level.
"I'm really looking forward to being part of the Olympic team and representing Spain," Nadal said.
"This is the most important event in sport. I hope I can find the energy I need and do some good training.
"If I manage to play good tennis, I will also do so in doubles, but I must analyse well what happened this week and work hard.
"I am convinced that Carlos will be at a great level because he is coming in with confidence. We will train together this week."