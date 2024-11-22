Tennis

Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis

Italy edged closer to becoming only the sixth nation to retain the Davis Cup since the final stage was introduced 52 years ago, and first since the Czech Republic in 2013

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner helped Italy advance to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup
Jannik Sinner kept Italy's hopes of retaining the Davis Cup alive after winning matches in the singles and doubles to inspire a 2-1 comeback triumph over Argentina on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Sinner and Matteo Berrettini edged Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4 7-5 in the deciding game to set up a rematch of last year's showpiece against Australia in the final four. 

However, the Italians started off on the back foot when Francisco Cerundolo downed Olympic bronze medallist Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 29 minutes. 

Musetti converted just two of the eight break points he was presented with, as Cerundolo put Argentina on the brink of reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2016.

Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson sealed Australia's 2-1 win over the United States at the Davis Cup - null
Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth

BY Stats Perform

But two-time grand slam champion Sinner, who won the ATP Finals last weekend, carried his momentum forward from Turin against Sebastian Baez. 

The world number one breezed to a 6-2 6-1 win over his opponent, serving seven aces to the Argentine's one, while also saving all four break points he faced. 

Sinner then returned to the court alongside Berrettini, with the pair replacing Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the must-win clash. 

The pair won 90% of their first-serve points and fended off all five break points they faced, earning a key break at 5-5 in the second set before surging to victory. 

"It was a must-win match," said Sinner. "Very different conditions. The court is very, very fast and tough to play.

"I haven't had so much time to adapt to the conditions, but I'm happy about today."

Data Debrief: The Italian Job

Italy edged closer to becoming only the sixth nation to retain the Davis Cup since the final stage was introduced 52 years ago, and first since the Czech Republic in 2013.

But they were inspired by Sinner once again, who proved why he will end the year at the summit of the ATP rankings. 

And after leading Italy to their first Davis Cup title since 1976 with a victory against Australia's Alex de Minaur last year, he will fancy his chances this time around. 

