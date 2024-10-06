Tennis

Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round

This is Carlos Alcaraz's 11th consecutive win after the shock US Open exit last month

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz held his nerve against a spirited Wu Yibing to progress to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters. (More Tennis News)

Having already beaten another of the home favourites, Shang Juncheng, in his opener, the Spaniard had to dig deep but prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in one hour and 41 minutes on Sunday.

There was nothing to split the two in the opening set, though Wu caused some real problems with his power, and successfully defended two break points in the ninth game.

The tie-break was also tight, but Alcaraz found his edge at the right time, winning the last three points.

Buoyed by the home crowd, Wu started the second set strongly too, but Alcaraz absorbed the pressure well and got the only break of the match in a three-game winning run.

With his winning streak extended, Alcaraz will now face either Gael Monfils or Ugo Humbert in the next round.

Data Debrief: Alcaraz marches on

Alcaraz has put his shock US Open exit firmly behind him, with this his 11th win on the bounce since then. 

He coped well with the early pressure Wu threw at him, and put in another solid performance, hitting 11 aces and winning 71% of his points at the net (5/7).

