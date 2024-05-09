Tennis

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Fights Back To Win Opening Round In Rome

Rafael Nadal, who is a 10-time Italian Open champion, saved all five break points he faced in the second and third sets against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs to earn a seventh win of the season

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal in opening round action against Zizou Bergs at Italian Open.
info_icon

Rafael Nadal fought back from a slow start to defeat Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match at the Italian Open. (More Tennis News)

Nadal endured a poor first set, losing five of the last six games, but turned things around in impressive style, spending two hours and 47 minutes on the court on Thursday.

The 10-time Italian Open champion saved all five break points he faced in the second and third sets to take key points and earn a seventh win of the season.

Nadal is competing in his third consecutive tour-level event after missing most of last year due to a hip injury that required surgery before his comeback was halted by a muscle tear in January.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, attends a press conference at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. - AP
Nadal's Clay Mastery Peaks Ahead Of French Open: 'Things Are Happening' Proclaims Tennis Star

BY Associated Press

"That was not my best match, I was practising better than I played today, but I found a way to win," he said after the match.

"That’s so important at the beginning of the tournament. My game is more unpredictable than before. I didn’t play much tennis for the last two years, so have some ups and downs, on and off, but I think I can do much better than today and I hope to do it next round."

The Spaniard will face seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

Advertisement

Data Debrief:

Nadal had only lost one of his previous 18 opening-round matches in Rome before Thursday and avoided adding to that tally in his final appearance at the tournament.

He has the most wins at the Foro Italico (70), where he first claimed the title on his debut in 2005.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  2. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
  3. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  4. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
Entertainment News
  1. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
  2. 'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock
  3. Step-Father Convicted For Murder Of Actor Laila Khan, Five Others
  4. Award-winning Director Mohammad Rasoulof Sentenced To Prison In Iran Ahead Of Cannes
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
Sports News
  1. World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Indian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Bow Out In Preliminary Rounds
  2. EPL: Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly Says Masterplan Is 'Coming Together'
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. IPL 2024: Gary Kirsten Holds Forth On Bat-Ball Balance, Injuries And Shubman Gill
  5. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report – All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  2. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
  3. With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post
  4. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  5. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights