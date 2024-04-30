Rafael Nadal Vs Jiri Lehecka, Madrid Open Round Of 16 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Rafael Nadal surmounted a difficult challenge on Monday when he defeated Pedro Cachin in their round of 32 match at the Madrid Open 2024 to get to the last 16 of the competition.
In a game that lasted over three hours, the Spaniard was tested by his Argentine opponent especially in the second set. After winning the first set comfortably, Cachin got one back over Nadal and defeated the Spaniard in the second. However the final set was won decisively by Nadal.
The final scoreline read 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in favour of the 22-time Grand Slam Champion. The win takes Nadal to the round of 16 at the tournament, which Nadal has won five times.
Advertisement
Nadal had two fairly easy matches to begin his Madrid Open.
In the first round Rafa secured a 6-1 6-0 victory over the teenager Darwin Blanch. And in the second round, the 37-year-old won the first set on a tie-break before recording a 6-3 win in the second set.
In the fourth round Nadal will be up against 30th seed Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.
Here is how to watch Rafael Nadal Vs Jiri Lehecka Madrid Open 2024 Round of 16 match live.
When to watch Rafael Nadal Vs Jiri Lehecka Madrid Open 2024 Round of 16 match?
Advertisement
Rafael Nadal will get on court against Pedro Cachin on Monday, April 29.
At what time Rafael Nadal Vs Jiri Lehecka Madrid Open Round of 16 match begins?
The timing of the match is yet to be confirmed but the clash will take place post 8 PM Local Time.
Where to watch the Rafael Nadal Vs Jiri Lehecka Madrid Open 2024 Round of 16 match?
The Mutua Madrid Open 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony LIV app in India.
In the United States, it will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel.
In the United Kingdom, the live actions from the Madrid Open will be covered by Sky Sports.