Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match

Here are the live-streaming and all the details of the Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Swedish Open 2024 semi-final match

Rafael Nadal celebrates Swedish Open 2024 quarter-final win
After a four-hour classic battle in the quarter-finals, Rafael Nadal is set to face Duje Ajdukovic in the semi-finals of the Swedish Open 2024 on July 20, Saturday. (More Tennis News)

Rafael Nadal staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set, prevailing 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 7-5 against Mariano Navone on Centre Court in Bastad. The match lasted just under four hours, marking his second longest career game and the longest on this year's tour.

This is Rafa's second semi-final entry after Wimbledon 2022, where he withdrew playing against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury.

Duje Ajdukovic defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with the 22-time Grand Slam winner in the Swedish Open 2024 semi-finals.

Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot

When is Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Swedish Open semi-final?

The Swedish Open semi-final match of Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic will be held on July 20, Saturday at around 4:30 PM.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Swedish Open Semi-final?

The Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Swedish Open Semi-final match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.

