Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals

The 38-year-old Rafael Nadal, who skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Paris Olympic Games 2024, will face fourth seed Mariano Navone in the last eight

Rafael Nadal is into the quarters at Bastad.
Rafael Nadal is into the quarters at Bastad.
Cameron Norrie could not stand in Rafael Nadal's way as the former world number one stormed into the Bastad Open quarter-finals. (More Tennis News)

Nadal made light work of the Briton on Thursday, cruising to a 6-4 6-4 victory.

The 38-year-old, who skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Olympics, will face fourth seed Mariano Navone in the last eight.

Speaking after his victory, Nadal said: "Great feelings. I've been a while without playing on the Tour, since Roland-Garros.

Tennis at Paris Olympics - X/@Paris2024
Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?

BY Associated Press

"To have the chance to compete well against a great player like Cameron is a great feeling. I think I played good tennis, in some moments I need to play a little bit more aggressive, but that is part of the journey today.

"I haven't been competing very often, so matches and victories like today help. To be in rhythm the whole match and hold the pressure on the opponent the whole match, that's something that I need to improve, because I didn't play enough."

Data Debrief: Nadal's Norrie dominance

That is now five victories for Nadal against Norrie in six career meetings. The Spaniard's only defeat to Norrie came at the United Cup in 2023.

Nadal has won those five matches without dropping a set in any of them.

