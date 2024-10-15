Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang

Rafael Nadal's dominance on the clay courts remains "unfathomable" and will not be matched in our lifetime, says former French Open champion Michael Chang. (More Tennis News)
Chang is still the youngest man to win a singles major, doing so aged 17 years and 109 days at the 1989 French Open, but the former professional believes no one will come close to the retiring Nadal.
The Spaniard will bring an end to his storied career after next month's Davis Cup Finals on home soil in Malaga, having managed 22 grand slam titles in total.
A remarkable 14 of those came at the French Open, the most of any player at a single major in history, and Chang cannot see another competitor getting close to Nadal's exploits.
Asked by Stats Perform if another player can dominate like Nadal at Roland-Garros, Chang said: "It's difficult to say. I don't think we'll see anyone as dominant as Rafa on clay in our lifetime.
"His record is unbelievable. For him to win 14 French Opens is unfathomable."
Nadal's unbelievable 96.6% win rate at the French Open (112 wins from 116 matches) is the best of any player at a grand slam event in men's singles.
Indeed, only Novak Djokovic (twice), Robin Soderling and Alexander Zverev have ever beaten the 38-year-old at the tournament.
His 14-0 record in Roland-Garros finals is also the best recorded by anyone at an event in the Open Era, with Chang lauding his dominance on clay, as well as his adaptability on other surfaces.
"He grew up playing on clay in Spain, and being a lefty, for him to know the angles and calculations better than anyone else," Chang added.
"What's amazing is that he's been able to take that style of play and modify it for success on grass and hard courts.
"We've had great clay-court players who couldn't translate that success to other surfaces, but Rafa is not one of them.
"His volleying skills are among the best on tour, which you wouldn't normally say about other Spanish players, except for [Carlos] Alcaraz now."
Only three tournaments have been won more than 10 times by the same player in the Open Era – Roland-Garros (14), Barcelona (12) and Monte-Carlo (11), all by Nadal on the clay.
For that reason, Chang believes Nadal's legacy will leave a long-lasting impression on those who witnessed his greatness on the French clay.
"It is incredible what he has done at the French Open and his passion and love for winning there is incredible. His record speaks for itself," Chang concluded.