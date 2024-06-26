Emma Raducanu secured her first win over a top 10 opponent as she defeated Jessica Pegula to reach the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne Open. (More Tennis News)
The former US Open champion came from a set down to win 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5, emerging victorious after two hours and 42 minutes.
Pegula stamped her authority on the game from the start, winning break point in the opening game and remaining in control despite a spirited comeback from Raducanu.
However, the Brit built on her improved display in the second set, trading blows with the world number five and coming out on top to take the game to a decider.
Raducanu looked set to close out the contest as she claimed consecutive break points, but the American showed her class to drag herself back level.
But it would be Raducanu who would emerge victorious, meaning there will be three British women in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 1978.
Data Debrief: Raducanu roars to victory
Raducanu's victory saw her reach her first ever quarter-final at the Eastbourne Open.
The Brit's success was also the first time she has won a match on tour after being a match point down.