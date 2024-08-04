Novak Djokovic clinched his first Olympic gold medal by defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in a thrilling men’s singles final on Sunday, August 4. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The gold medal also marks the Serb’s last significant accomplishment missing from his extraordinary career.
Djokovic’s super impressive tennis resume has already seen him win a record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No.1 in the ranking by any man or woman.
Until he defeated the eventual bronze medallist Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals on Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in that round. In 2008, he was defeated by Rafael Nadal in Beijing, four years later by Andy Murray in London, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev in Tokyo.
In Paris, Djokovic defeated Matthew Ebden to start things off in the first round. He then eliminated his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets to progress ahead. After the final, he now becomes the oldest man to win a singles gold since 1908, also preventing Alcaraz to become the youngest.