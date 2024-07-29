Paris Olympic Games 2024: Superb Iga Swiatek Progresses To The Next Round - Data Debrief

Iga Swiatek made light work of home hope Diane Parry to make it into round three at the Paris Olympics. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
A four-time grand slam champion at Roland-Garros, Swiatek loves operating on the clay courts in the French capital, and she was in dominant form on Monday.
The world number one triumphed 6-1 6-1 in under 75 minutes to see off Parry, who made 24 unforced errors, and tee up a third-round tie with Xiyu Wang of China.
Not that Swiatek needed much help - the Pole struck 13 winners and did not give up a single break-point, and she looks good for a deep run at her second Olympics, having slipped out in the second round in Tokyo three years ago.
Swiatek's Polish compatriot Magda Linette, however, succumbed to Italy's Jasmine Paolini.
The French Open and Wimbledon runner-up prevailed 6-4 6-1.
Data Debrief: Swiatek's home away from home
Swiatek is the fourth player since the turn of the century to win more than 20 consecutive clay court matches (21), after Serena Williams (28), Justine Henin (27) and Maria Sharapova (21).
She has also won her last 23 matches at Roland-Garros, where she is undefeated in 1,145 days.