Rafael Nadal urged Carlos Alcaraz to reflect on his success and treasure his Olympic silver medal, despite a gut-wrenching defeat to Novak Djokovic on Sunday. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic overcame Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) at Roland-Garros, securing the top prize at the Games on the clay courts in Paris.
The 21-year-old, who was denied the Olympic title to go with this year's French Open and Wimbledon crowns, was reduced to tears at the conclusion in the French capital.
Yet Nadal, who Alcaraz partnered in the men's doubles competition at the Olympics this year, says his fellow Spaniard will soon understand the feats of his achievement.
"Carlos, although I know that today is a difficult day, value a medal that is very important for the entire country and you will see, over time, that it is for you too," Nadal wrote on social media platform X.
"Thank you for this incredible week and for the medal that you [gave] to Spanish sport."
Djokovic is only the second player in the Open Era to win all four grand slams, the gold medal at the Olympics and the ATP Tour Finals, along with Andre Agassi.
At 37 years and 74 days, the Serbian is also the oldest player to secure gold in either the men's or women's singles at the Olympics, since the sport returned as an event at the 1988 Games.
This victory also somewhat exacted revenge after losing out to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month, while sealing a long-awaited dream of gold at his fifth Games for Serbia.