Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova. Photo: X/wimbledon
Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, led the International Tennis Hall of Fame's fan vote her first year on the ballot — an important part to possible selection to the hall's next class. (More Tennis News)

The organization released the voting results Friday. American doubles team Bob and Mike Bryan finished second with Canada's Daniel Nestor third.

The Hall of Fame said tens of thousands of fans from 120 countries cast ballots. Fan voting is one of two steps in the hall's selection process. The second is an official group of journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers from the sport who vote on the ballot for the hall's class of 2025.

“I am incredibly grateful to the fans all around the world who supported me during the International Tennis Hall of Fame's fan votes,” Sharapova said in a statement.

“It is a tremendous honor to be considered for the Hall of Fame, and having the fans' support makes it all the more special.”

Sharapova became the first Russian woman to reach No. 1 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2004, the U.S. Open in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008. She also won the French Open twice, in 2012 and 2014.

Sharapova was also part of Russia's championship Fed Cup team in 2008 and won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

To make the hall, candidates must receive 75% or higher on combined results of the official voting group and additional percentage from the fan vote. Sharapova will have an additional three percentage points from winning the fan vote.

The Bryans, who won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, will have two additional percentage points and Nestor, who won eight Grand Slam doubles titles, will get one extra percentage point.

The hall's next class will be announced late next month.

