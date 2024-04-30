Tennis

Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner Beats Karen Khachanov To Reach First Quarter-Final

Not only has Jannik Sinner become the only player to reach the quarter-final at all four Master 1000 events in 2024, but the 24-year-old is the first to achieve that feat since Milos Raonic in 2016

Jannik Sinner will face either Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime next.
Jannik Sinner has booked his place in the Madrid Open quarter-final, going the distance to beat Karen Khachanov 5-7 6-3 6-3 on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The top seed dropped a set for the first time at the tournament as an in-form Khachanov, but he shook off the concerns of a lingering hip injury to make a comeback.

After winning the second set, he then saved both break points he faced in the decider, finishing off a contest that lasted over two hours.

Sinner has reached the quarter-final of the Madrid Open for the first time and will face either Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime next. 

Data debrief: Sinner overcomes first big test

Not only has the 22-year-old become the only player to reach the quarter-final at all four Master 1000 events in 2024, but he is the first to achieve that feat since Milos Raonic in 2016.

Sinner has also become the first Italian player to make the quarter-finals of all three existing ATP Masters 1000 events on clay, since 2009 when the Madrid Open took the place of the Hamburg Masters.

