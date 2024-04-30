Tennis

'Can I Get Your Shirt, Towel Or Something': Pedro Cachin Gets Nadal Souvenir At Madrid Open

Pedro Cachin, an Argentine with one career ATP title, stretched Rafael Nadal over three sets in their first matchup

Rafael Nadal, Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open 2024, Tennis TV Screengrab
Rafael Nadal and Pedro Cachin after their Madrid Open 2024 match. Photo: Screengrab (Tennis TV)
After taking more than three hours of Rafael Nadal's time on court, Pedro Cachin wanted one more thing from the 22-time Grand Slam champion. (More Tennis News)

Nadal's shirt.

Cachin, an Argentine with one career ATP title, stretched Nadal over three sets in their first matchup. Nadal won their third-round match in the Caja Magica and Cachin was eager to meet him at the net.

“You made my dream come true for me, thank you,” Cachin said.

“It's not how the protocol is, but can I get your shirt, towel or something?”

“Yes, I'll give it to you, of course,” Nadal responded.

“Good luck with everything.”

Nadal shook hands with the chair umpire and waved to the crowd before going to his bag. He grabbed one of his match shirts and a bandanna and gave them to Cachin.

For Cachin, the day wasn't a total loss.

