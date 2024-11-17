Tennis

Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup Finals Matches: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Game?

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, worn down by years of injuries after two decades on tour, is not in the best of health. While he will partner with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles at Davis Cup Finals his participation in singles remains uncertain

22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal. Photo: X | Davis Cup
The tennis world faces great sorrow as it prepares to witness Rafael Nadal play his final match. Adding to the sadness is the possibility that he may not play his singles match in the Davis Cup Finals if he feels he's not up to the task. For the 22-time Grand Slam champion, his final chapter is about one thing above all: helping Spain, whether by playing or stepping aside. (More Tennis News)

Rafa, set to create the 'Nadalcaraz' duo at the Davis Cup finals on home soil, is playing his final tournament, hoping for a victorious end to an illustrious career. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, worn down by years of injuries after two decades on tour, is not in the best of health. While he will partner with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles, his participation in singles remains uncertain.

“I'll try to prepare as best as possible so I can be available to play, but I want to help anyway I can, playing or not playing," the 38-year-old Nadal said on Saturday from Malaga in an interview published by the Spanish tennis federation.

“First we have to see how I'm feeling in training. If I really don't see myself ready to have a chance of winning in singles, I'll be the first who won't want to play.”

Nadal's last official singles match took place at the 2024 Paris Olympics in August, where in the second round he was beaten by Novak Djokovic, the eventual gold medalist. With a 12-7 singles record in 2024, his form has been affected by injury.

“I have already told (Spain captain David Ferrer) on many occasions not to make any decision based on the fact that this is my last week as a professional tennis player,” Nadal said. “The team comes first, and he should not be affected in the slightest by any hype that may come along because of me. He has to do what is best for the team and that is what I want.”

Eight teams – Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Canada, USA, Australia, Italy, and Argentina – will compete in the Davis Cup Finals. Spain will begin their campaign on Tuesday, November 19, at the indoor hard courts of the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, facing the Netherlands. If Spain win, they will advance to the semifinals on Friday to play against either Canada or Germany.

"My first great joy as a professional tennis player was in the Davis Cup in 2004,” Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal helped Spain win the Davis Cup in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

“I'm more than grateful with everything that has happened to me in all these years. I obviously would like for the team to do well and for me to have the chance to win another Davis Cup, whether by playing or cheering from the stands. I'd like to enjoy this week and close a very beautiful and very long cycle of my life ... accepting that everything has a beginning and an end.”

Rafael Nadal will retire as a four-time US Open champion and a two-time winner at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, etching his name among tennis' all-time greats. Along with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, he is one of only three players in the Open Era to have played and won over 300 Grand Slam singles matches. With a remarkable record of 314 victories from 358 matches, Nadal departs the sport as one of its most dominant, accomplished and loved figures.

In India Sony is the official broadcast partner of the Davis Cup finals matches. Therefore, fans can catch the live streaming of the tennis games on SonyLiv app and website and live telecast will be broadcast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels.

(With AP Inputs)

