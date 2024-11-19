Tennis

Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa

'On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard,' Roger Federer wrote, paying tribute to Rafael Nadal's 'epic career'

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer (first from left) and Rafael Nadal on the clay court of Roland Garros. Photo: X | Roland-Garros
Roger Federer penned an emotional letter for Rafael Nadal as the Spanish tennis legend prepares to retire. Once fierce rivals on the court, Federer and Nadal have developed a deep friendship over the years, strengthening their bond off the court. (More Tennis News)

Nadal will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup Finals, held in Malaga, Spain, from November 19 to 24.

In his letter, Federer praised Nadal as a global role model for children, adding, "Mirka and I are so happy that our kids have had the chance to train at your academies."

Read The Full Letter Here

Fedreer wrote, As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional.

Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge.

Rafael Nadal attends a training session in Malaga, southern Spain, on Monday (November 18, 2024) ahead of the Davis Cup quarter-final against Netherlands. - AP/Manu Fernandez
Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the letter, the Swiss tennis legend reflected on the moment he first realized Nadal was a different kind of player.

He wrote, "OK, maybe not right away. After the 2004 Australian Open, I reached the #1 ranking for the first time and felt on top of the world. And I was—until two months later, when you walked onto the court in Miami wearing that red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and beat me convincingly."

He added, "All the buzz about you—this incredible young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, destined to win a major someday—turned out to be more than just hype."

"And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more", He said.

Federer concluded the letter with heartfelt words:

"Rafa, I know you're focused on the final stretch of your remarkable career. We’ll talk once it’s done. For now, I want to congratulate your family and team, who have been such a vital part of your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always rooting for you and will continue to cheer just as loudly for whatever comes next.

Rafa that!

Best always, your fan,
Roger"

Federer, who retired in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles, faced Nadal 40 times during their careers, winning 16 matches and losing 24, including the iconic 2008 Wimbledon final.

