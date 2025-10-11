Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Pegula reaches Wuhan final: Never before in her career had Pegula recorded a win against a top-10 opponent after losing the first set, going 0-29 before Saturday's victory

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wuhan Open finalist Jessica Pegula
Wuhan Open finalist Jessica Pegula
info_icon

Jessica Pegula fought back from a set down to end Aryna Sabalenka's winning streak at the Wuhan Open and reach the final.

Pegula has needed a third set to progress in all four of her matches so far and triumphed 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in two hours and 22 minutes, denying Sabalenka a 21st straight win in Wuhan.

The American made a fast start, breaking Sabalenka in the first game, but lost the subsequent three games as the world number one found her groove.

Another three-game winning streak got the Belarusian over the line, though it took her a third set point to do so.

Pegula went a break up again early in the second set, though Sabalenka pegged her back again at 2-2. The sixth seed forced a decider by winning four of the last six games, serving out the second set to love.

The pair cancelled out early breaks in the third set, as well, with Pegula having to claw back level from 5-2 down. Sabalenka then had to defend two match points, converting her fourth break point in the final game to get to a tie-break.

But Pegula was just too strong, reeling off five points in a row to earn another match point, getting over the line at the second time of asking.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Pegula, the three-set specialist

Never before in her career had Pegula recorded a win against a top-10 opponent after losing the first set, going 0-29 before Saturday's victory.

This marked the fourth time a player had forced a third-set tie-break from a set down against Sabalenka – the most such matches in a season against a WTA number one since the rankings were first published in 1975.

Since 1990, Pegula is just the third player aged 30 or over to reach multiple Tier 1/WTA-1000 finals in consecutive seasons, after Martina Navratilova (1993-94) and Serena Williams (2013-16).

And on Sunday, she will face compatriot Coco Gauff for the trophy. It will be the fourth all-American final on the WTA tour in 2025, the most since 2003 (five).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Ecclestone Finishes With 4/17 | SL-W 143/6 (37)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Ton, Jadeja's Scalps Take India Towards Another Early Finish

  3. Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: Match Set For Cliffhanger

  4. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  4. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics