Keys Vs Pegula LIVE Score, Australian Open: All-American Tussle In Women's Singles Fourth Round Tie

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Hello and welcome to the fourth round clash at the Australian Open 2026 in the women's singles category as podcast pals, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys go head-to-head at the Rod Laver Arena. The ninth-seeded Keys beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 in her third round match on Rod Laver Arena, and sixth-seeded Pegula defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-2 at Margaret Court Arena. Catch all the live scores and updates below LIVE UPDATES 26 Jan 2026, 06:23:57 am IST Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: Pegula Races To 3-0 31-year-old Pegula breaks Keys' serve and then holds on to her own serve, as he goes 3-0 in the first set. Keys needs to brush up her skills or else could end conceding the first set to her American friend. 26 Jan 2026, 06:15:56 am IST Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: Match Begins And we are underway with Pegula serving first against Keys in the first set. The American races to 40-0 and takes a 1-0 lead in the first set. 26 Jan 2026, 06:12:59 am IST Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: H2H Madison Keys currently leads the head-to-head between the two players, having won two of their three previous meetings. The most recent meeting came at the 2025 Adelaide Open final, with Keys again coming through in three sets. 26 Jan 2026, 06:07:03 am IST Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: About Time Both players entering the court as the match to get underway soon.