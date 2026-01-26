Keys Vs Pegula LIVE Score, Australian Open: All-American Tussle In Women's Singles Fourth Round Tie

Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: Pegula Races To 3-0
31-year-old Pegula breaks Keys' serve and then holds on to her own serve, as he goes 3-0 in the first set. Keys needs to brush up her skills or else could end conceding the first set to her American friend.
Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: Match Begins
And we are underway with Pegula serving first against Keys in the first set. The American races to 40-0 and takes a 1-0 lead in the first set.
Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: H2H
Madison Keys currently leads the head-to-head between the two players, having won two of their three previous meetings. The most recent meeting came at the 2025 Adelaide Open final, with Keys again coming through in three sets.
Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: About Time
Both players entering the court as the match to get underway soon.