Keys Vs Pegula LIVE Score, Australian Open: All-American Tussle In Women's Singles Fourth Round Tie

Madison Keys Vs Jessica Pegula, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Madison Keys will look to get the better of her friend, Jessica Pegula in the fourth round match. Catch all the live scores and updates below

Outlook Sports Desk
Jessica Pegula vs Oksana Selekhmeteva Australian Open Tennis-7
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Hello and welcome to the fourth round clash at the Australian Open 2026 in the women's singles category as podcast pals, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys go head-to-head at the Rod Laver Arena. The ninth-seeded Keys beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 in her third round match on Rod Laver Arena, and sixth-seeded Pegula defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-2 at Margaret Court Arena. Catch all the live scores and updates below
LIVE UPDATES

Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: Pegula Races To 3-0

31-year-old Pegula breaks Keys' serve and then holds on to her own serve, as he goes 3-0 in the first set. Keys needs to brush up her skills or else could end conceding the first set to her American friend.

Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: Match Begins

And we are underway with Pegula serving first against Keys in the first set. The American races to 40-0 and takes a 1-0 lead in the first set.

Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: H2H

Madison Keys currently leads the head-to-head between the two players, having won two of their three previous meetings. The most recent meeting came at the 2025 Adelaide Open final, with Keys again coming through in three sets.

Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula Live Score, Australian Open: About Time

Both players entering the court as the match to get underway soon.

Tags

