Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open

Draper, who is yet to drop a set at the tournament, advanced to his maiden grand slam semi-final in straight sets against the world number 10 in New York

Jack Draper insisted his win over Alex De Minaur at the US Open was a dream come true
Jack Draper labelled his US Open triumph over Alex de Minaur as a "dream come true", but insists he still has another level to come at Flushing Meadows. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Draper, who is yet to drop a set at the tournament, advanced to his maiden grand slam semi-final in straight sets against the world number 10 in New York. 

In the last 40 years (since 1985), only Novak Djokovic and Ivan Lendl have reached the men's singles semi-finals at the US Open with fewer games dropped than the Briton this year (36).

Draper is also the lowest-ranked player left in the tournament, and is the first British men’s player to reach the semi-finals at the US Open since Andy Murray in 2012.

"It's amazing, honestly. To be out here in my first match on the biggest court in the world, honestly it's a dream come true for me," Draper said.

"Thank you for all the support, it means the world. I think I played a solid match and I feel the best fitness-wise that I've been in a long time.

"I think that's where Alex has got me in the past. I also think he was maybe struggling a little bit today with something and that may have helped me a little bit.

But standing in his way of reaching the final is world number one Jannik Sinner, who beat Daniil Medvedev in four sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final

The Italian is the only player remaining in the tournament to win a grand slam title, having done so earlier this year at the Australian Open. 

And while the challenge looks an imposing one, Draper insisted he still has more in the tank as he aims to achieve what would be the biggest win of his career. 

"This is not an overnight thing for me," Draper added. "I felt like my level today was solid, there were some glimpse of really good stuff.

"I still have some levels to go if I get pushed."

