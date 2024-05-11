Tennis

Nadal Vs Hurkacz Live Streaming, Italian Open: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match

Former world number one Rafael Nadal will be in action at the Italian Open 2024 in the second round. Here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and opponent details

X/InteBNLdItalia
Rafael Nadal celebrates a victory. Photo: X/InteBNLdItalia
Former world number one Rafael Nadal will be in action at the Italian Open 2024 in the second round as he takes on Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, May 11. Nadal is eyeing a 11th title. (More Tennis News)

In his first round match, Nadal dispatched opponent Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to claim his 70th victory at the Italian Open. Moreover, it also extended his record for most wins at the venue.

Nadal, who has won the tournament ten times, will take on number 9 seed, Hubert Hurkacz, who himself received a bye in the 1st round. The Pole comes into the tournament on the back of a tournament win at the Estoril Open.

Live Streaming

When will Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 take place?

The Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 will be played on Saturday, May 11 at the Centre Court.

What time will the Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 begin?

The Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 will start at 12:00 pm local time (4:30 PM IST).

Where to watch Italian Open 2024 in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch their favourite player play on Sony/MSM for men, and women's' matches will be telecasted on tennis channel. The matches start from 1:30pm IST onwards.

