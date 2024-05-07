Italian Open 2024: Draws, Players In Action, Prize Money, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The 2024 edition of the Italian Open, also known as the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, opened its gates for stellar tennis on on May 6th, 2024, and is set to run until May 19th, 2024. This prestigious tennis tournament is held annually in Rome and attracts top players from around the world. (More Tennis News)
The tennis season just moved from Madrid to Rome's Foro Italico for the Italian Open. It's one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events played on clay. But there's more to it than just tennis; it's an experience. From high fashion to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and celebrity musical performances, it's one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour.
Qualifying matches start on Monday, May 6 ahead of the action proper commencing on Wednesday, May 8. The finals will be held on the weekend of May 18. As with the Madrid Open, the 32 seeds get a first-round bye so they enter the tournament in the second round.
With Rafael Nadal's record-breaking 10 titles, it's not just a tournament; it's a piece of tennis history.
King of clay-court, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be playing in Rome this year. Djokovic decided to skip the Madrid Masters, while Nadal returned to the Tour after a three-month injury break, having played only once in the past 15 months.
However, fans will miss seeing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s draw this year. Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament due to a lower right-arm injury, and Sinner pulled out the following day because of a hip injury that also caused him to miss the Madrid Open.
This year's Rome Masters is likely to be Nadal's last. He has hinted that 2024 will be his final year on the Tour, saying that his body has been signaling him to slow down for some time now.
Players to Watch Out For
Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal can be the one to dash Daniil Medvedev’s title defence.
Madrid Open champion Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all among the title contenders in Rome.
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, former two-time champion Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber make up a strong women's draw.
What is the prize money for the Italian Open?
The prize money for the Winner in singles is around $963,225 on mark of 1000 points. And in doubles, the winners will get $391,680.
When and where the Italian Open 2024 is being hosted?
Where to watch Italian Open 2024 in India?
Indian tennis fans can watch their favourite player play on Sony/MSM for men, and women's' matches will be telecasted on tennis channel. The matches start from 1:30pm IST onwards.