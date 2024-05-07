Tennis

Italian Open 2024: Draws, Players In Action, Prize Money, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The tennis season just moved from Madrid to Rome's Foro Italico for the Italian Open. Read more to know everything about this ATP Masters 1000 event

Advertisement

Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka
Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

The 2024 edition of the Italian Open, also known as the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, opened its gates for stellar tennis on on May 6th, 2024, and is set to run until May 19th, 2024. This prestigious tennis tournament is held annually in Rome and attracts top players from around the world. (More Tennis News)

The tennis season just moved from Madrid to Rome's Foro Italico for the Italian Open. It's one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events played on clay. But there's more to it than just tennis; it's an experience. From high fashion to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and celebrity musical performances, it's one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour.

Advertisement

Qualifying matches start on Monday, May 6 ahead of the action proper commencing on Wednesday, May 8. The finals will be held on the weekend of May 18. As with the Madrid Open, the 32 seeds get a first-round bye so they enter the tournament in the second round.

With Rafael Nadal's record-breaking 10 titles, it's not just a tournament; it's a piece of tennis history.

King of clay-court, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be playing in Rome this year. Djokovic decided to skip the Madrid Masters, while Nadal returned to the Tour after a three-month injury break, having played only once in the past 15 months.

Advertisement

However, fans will miss seeing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s draw this year. Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament due to a lower right-arm injury, and Sinner pulled out the following day because of a hip injury that also caused him to miss the Madrid Open.

This year's Rome Masters is likely to be Nadal's last. He has hinted that 2024 will be his final year on the Tour, saying that his body has been signaling him to slow down for some time now.

Italy's 22-year-old world number 2 men's singles tennis player Jannik Sinner. - null
Jannik Sinner Will Only Play Roland Garros If '100 Per Cent' Fit

BY Stats Perform

Players to Watch Out For

Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal can be the one to dash Daniil Medvedev’s title defence.

Madrid Open champion Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all among the title contenders in Rome.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, former two-time champion Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber make up a strong women's draw.

What is the prize money for the Italian Open?

The prize money for the Winner in singles is around $963,225 on mark of 1000 points. And in doubles, the winners will get $391,680.

When and where the Italian Open 2024 is being hosted?

The 2024 edition of the Italian Open, commenced on May 6th, 2024, and is set to run until May 19th, 2024.

Advertisement

Where to watch Italian Open 2024 in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch their favourite player play on Sony/MSM for men, and women's' matches will be telecasted on tennis channel. The matches start from 1:30pm IST onwards.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AIIMS Delhi To Enhance Its CATH Lab Capacity
  2. Maharashtra: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity Outside Polling Booth In Dharashiv
  3. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
  5. Hathras Votes Today, But For One Family, Scars From The Past Are Still Fresh
Entertainment News
  1. Kardashian-Jenner Family Stuns At Met Gala 2024 In 'Garden of Time' Glamour with Futuristic Florals, Vintage Couture, And Subtle Elegance
  2. Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts
  3. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being 'Surprised' When Agents Suggested Pay Parity For Her: Didn't Know I Had Power
  4. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big
  5. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Opts To Bowl At Kotla; Check Playing XIs
  2. NBA Playoffs: Towns Pledges Timberwolves Will Not Waste Nuggets Chance At 2-0 Up
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  5. NBA Playoffs: 'Whatever We Need, Jalen Brunson Will Provide' - Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
World News
  1. Kardashian-Jenner Family Stuns At Met Gala 2024 In 'Garden of Time' Glamour with Futuristic Florals, Vintage Couture, And Subtle Elegance
  2. Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD
  3. Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained
  4. Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis
  5. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 60% Polling In Phase 3 So Far; EC Asks X To Take Down Animated Video Posted By BJP On Muslim Quota Row
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase