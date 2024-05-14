Tennis

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Dismisses Madison Keys To Storm Into Semi-Finals

World number one Iga Swiatek took just 76 minutes to wrap up a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Madison Keys, matching the scoreline which saw her overcome the American in the Madrid Open semi-finals a fortnight ago

Iga Swiatek saw off Madison Keys in straight sets at the Italian Open quarter-finals.
info_icon

Iga Swiatek soared through to the Italian Open semi-finals following a dominant straight-sets victory over Madison Keys. (More Tennis News)

The world number one took just 76 minutes to wrap up a commanding 6-1 6-3 win - matching the scoreline which saw her overcome the American in the Madrid Open last four a fortnight ago.

Italy Tennis Open - Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Swiatek broke her opponent four times and saved all 10 break points she faced on the way to setting up a semi-final showdown with either Coco Gauff or Qinwen Zheng.

Yet to drop a set this week, the Pole remains on course to complete a hat-trick of titles in Rome and land her fourth silverware of 2024, in which she now boasts a 36-4 record.

Data Debrief

Reaching her 16th WTA 1000 semi-final from 30 main draws entered, Swiatek (53.3 per cent) surpasses Serena Williams (53.1 per cent, 26 from 49) for the highest rate of last-four appearances in such tournaments since the format's introduction in 2009.

The Pole also took her tally of WTA match wins on clay to 75 from 85, with only Monica Seles, Nancy Richey (both 80), Chris Evert (81) and Margaret Court (82) reaching that figure on surface in fewer matches during the Open Era.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  2. Fire At High-Rise In Navi Mumbai, No Casualties
  3. Gujarat Govt Steps In To Help Pilgrims From State Stranded On Char Dham Yatra Route
  4. Dog Walker Beats Pet Repeatedly In Elevator Of Gurugram High Rise, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
  5. Madhya Pradesh: School Owner Arrested After Girl Raped In Hostel; Cop Who Told Kin Not To File Complaint Too Held
Entertainment News
  1. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  2. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  3. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  4. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
  5. Zayn Malik Turns His Phone Off For Several Days To Spend Time With His Animals
Sports News
  1. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Lucknow Hope For Pooran Miracle To Chase 209 After Losing Five
  2. Departing Mbappe Backs Dembele To Become Ligue 1's Best
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  4. Three Young Squash Players Included in TOPS Scheme
  5. Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Millie Bright Recalled To England Squad
World News
  1. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  3. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  4. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
  5. Missile Fired By A Drone Kills 4 Members Of A Family In Pakistan Near The Afghan Border, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival