Poland's Iga Swiatek, left, hugs Germany's Angelique Kerber after winning a match, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with fans after winning a match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after winning a point during a match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after winning a point during a match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
China's Zheng Qinwen blows a kiss after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
China's Zheng Qinwen acknowledges the crowd after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns a ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to China's Zheng Qinwen during her match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Qinwen won 6-2, 6-4.