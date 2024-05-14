Sports

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics

The world's top-ranked women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek entered the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in Rome, whereas Naomi Osaka lost in the round of 16 on Monday (May 13, 2024). Swiatek prevailed over Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3, while Osaka went down to Zheng Qinwen 2-6, 4-6. Swiatek will next face Madison Keys in the last eight stage, and Zheng will meet the third-ranked Coco Gauff.