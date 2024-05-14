Sports

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics

The world's top-ranked women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek entered the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in Rome, whereas Naomi Osaka lost in the round of 16 on Monday (May 13, 2024). Swiatek prevailed over Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3, while Osaka went down to Zheng Qinwen 2-6, 4-6. Swiatek will next face Madison Keys in the last eight stage, and Zheng will meet the third-ranked Coco Gauff.

Italy Tennis Open Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek, left, hugs Germany's Angelique Kerber after winning a match, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

1/9
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with fans after winning a match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

2/9
Italian Open 2024
Italian Open 2024 Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after winning a point during a match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

3/9
Angelique Kerber
Angelique Kerber Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome

4/9
Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber
Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after winning a point during a match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

5/9
Italy Tennis Open: Zheng Qinwen
Italy Tennis Open: Zheng Qinwen Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

China's Zheng Qinwen blows a kiss after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

6/9
Chinas Zheng Qinwen
China's Zheng Qinwen Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

China's Zheng Qinwen acknowledges the crowd after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

7/9
Italian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng
Italian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

8/9
Italian Open 2024: Qinwen Zheng vs Naomi Osaka
Italian Open 2024: Qinwen Zheng vs Naomi Osaka Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns a ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

9/9
Italian Open: Qinwen Zheng vs Naomi Osaka
Italian Open: Qinwen Zheng vs Naomi Osaka Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to China's Zheng Qinwen during her match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Qinwen won 6-2, 6-4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  2. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  3. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  4. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
  5. Minor Boy Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In MP; Police Register Case
Entertainment News
  1. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  2. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  3. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
  4. 'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu Lands A Recurring Role In Max Series, To Play A 'Strong, Intelligent' Character
  5. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  2. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
  3. English Premier League: Pep Guardiola Warns Manchester City Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspur Clash
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  5. EPL: Jurgen Klopp Laments Late Lapse As Liverpool Fail To See Out Win Against Aston Villa
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner