Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor

Iga Swiatek has confirmed Wim Fissette as her new coach as she continues to prepare for next month's WTA Finals in Riyadh. (More Tennis News)
Swiatek parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month after three successful years with the Pole, which included four grand slam titles.
Fissette has previously coached five world number one players.
The 44-year-old had stints with Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and, most recently, Naomi Osaka.
Fissette has coached Osaka in two matches against Swiatek, with the Japanese losing in the 2022 Miami final and in the second round at Roland-Garros earlier this year.
"I'm happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team," Swiatek posted on social media.
"As you know, I'm preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term.
"I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I'm working, operating and making decisions with this approach.
"I want to say that I'm very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis.
"It's always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we're off to a good start and I can't wait to compete soon."
Swiatek has not competed since her quarter-final loss to Jessica Pegula at the US Open, pulling out of the China Open, where she was defending champion, due to "personal reasons".
She now faces a battle to remain at the summit of the WTA rankings, having seen Aryna Sabalenka close the gap following her successes at the US and Wuhan Open.