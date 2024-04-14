Tennis

Great Britain Vs France, Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Emma Raducanu Leads The Brits To Finals

Parry won the first set but Raducanu, back in the team for the first time in two years following an injury-hit 2023, fought back to clinch a tremendous 4-6 6-1 7-6 (1) victory that not only sends her country through to the November Finals, but serves notice to her rivals ahead of the clay-court season