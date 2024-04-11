“The WTA is very supportive of our anti-doping program and the process that it entails. It is an independent process we support — the findings that come from it — and so I'm very supportive of her return,” said Steve Simon, the head of the women's tour. “I have not spoken with her directly yet or seen her, but I have sent her a note. It is great to have her back and I look forward to hopefully seeing Simona playing some great tennis.”