Tennis

French Open: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Qualifying

No reason has been given for Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from next week's French Open qualifying tournament, and she can now only feature at Roland Garros if three players drop out

Emma Raducanu.
Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from French Open qualifying, which starts on Monday. (More Tennis News)

Having endured an injury-hit few years since her 2021 US Open triumph, Raducanu was able to enter the year's second grand slam with a protected ranking of 103rd.

However, that was not enough to put her on the automatic entry list and she was not awarded a wildcard, making her third alternate for the women's draw.

No reason has been given for Raducanu's withdrawal from next week's qualifying tournament, and she can now only feature at Roland-Garros if three players drop out.

Raducanu was beaten 6-2 6-2 by Argentine qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the first round of the Madrid Open last month, subsequently saying she was "mentally and emotionally exhausted".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A host of withdrawals meant she did not have to go through qualifying for the Australian Open earlier this year, though she was beaten by China's Wang Yafan in the second round. 

Raducanu has not made it past the second round in six major appearances since her triumph at Flushing Meadows, and she missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last year after undergoing wrist and ankle surgeries.

