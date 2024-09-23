Tennis

Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback

The world number 54 was due to face a qualifier in the first round, with Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen potentially waiting in the next round

Emma Raducanu has confirmed she injured her ankle ligaments at the Korea Open last week
Emma Raducanu has confirmed she will not play at this week's China Open after sustaining a foot injury. (More Tennis News)

Raducanu was forced to withdraw from her Korea Open quarter-final match against Daria Kasatkina after needing a medical timeout in the opening set. 

The Briton was initially included in the draw for the Beijing event, but confirmation of her withdrawal was revealed soon afterwards.

"I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal," Raducanu wrote on X.

"It means I can't play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can."

Raducanu has again struggled with injuries during the 2024 season but has managed to rise up the rankings, playing 33 matches on the WTA Tour this term.

She suffered a lower back injury during the Miami Open in March and was also hampered by a stomach bug at the Australian Open in the first major of the year. 

The Briton also sat out the French Open but managed to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon, though an untimely slip against Lulu Sun saw her bow out in three sets. 

The Korea Open was her first tournament since losing in the first round of the US Open, and she is next scheduled to play in Wuhan, China next month.

