Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team

The 2021 US Open winner will be joined by Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls for the event in Malaga

Great Britains Emma Raducanu
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu
info_icon

Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup finals. (More Tennis News)

The 2021 US Open winner will be joined by Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls for the event in Malaga.

Britain defeated France in April to qualify for the knockout stage, with four of the aforementioned five - Watson the exception - taking part.

Captain Anne Keothavong named her five-member team on Monday ahead of the showpiece, which runs from November 13 to 20.

"We are really looking forward to the finals in Malaga after qualifying following our fantastic weekend in France in April," Keothavong said.

"Our team have created excellent memories and put in outstanding performances in this competition in recent years.

"We will relish the opportunity. There is still a lot of tennis to be played, and changes can be made up until the day before our first match."

All 12 teams announced their line-ups on Monday, with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff notable names not included for Poland and the United States respectively.

World number one Swiatek and world number six Gauff feel they are unable to compete due to a quick turnaround in events to end the year.

US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro is also out of the USA squad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Bangladeshi Players Sweat It Out Ahead Of Series Opener - In Pics
  2. Indian Team Practices At Chepauk To Warm Up For Test Series Against Bangladesh - In Pics
  3. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  4. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  5. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  2. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  4. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  5. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  2. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  3. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  4. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  5. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China Final LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Hosting Team’s Sturdy Defense Frustrates Craig Fulton - IND 0-0 CHN
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  3. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish
  4. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final
  5. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: CP Vineet Goyal Made ADG STF, Manoj Verma Appointed As New CP Following Protesting Doctors' Demands
  2. Explosion At Firecracker Factory In UP’s Firozabad Claims 5 Lives, 11 Injured
  3. Atishi Singh | AAP's Firefighter
  4. Nagaland Civilian Killings: SC Cancels Criminal Case Against 30 Army Personnel; Armed Forces Can Still Take Action
  5. Centre Prepared Roadmap To Peace In Manipur, Says HM Amit Shah; Myanmar Border Fencing Begins
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  2. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  3. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Delhi Chief Minister After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav