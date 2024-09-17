Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team

Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup finals. (More Tennis News)
The 2021 US Open winner will be joined by Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls for the event in Malaga.
Britain defeated France in April to qualify for the knockout stage, with four of the aforementioned five - Watson the exception - taking part.
Captain Anne Keothavong named her five-member team on Monday ahead of the showpiece, which runs from November 13 to 20.
"We are really looking forward to the finals in Malaga after qualifying following our fantastic weekend in France in April," Keothavong said.
"Our team have created excellent memories and put in outstanding performances in this competition in recent years.
"We will relish the opportunity. There is still a lot of tennis to be played, and changes can be made up until the day before our first match."
All 12 teams announced their line-ups on Monday, with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff notable names not included for Poland and the United States respectively.
World number one Swiatek and world number six Gauff feel they are unable to compete due to a quick turnaround in events to end the year.
US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro is also out of the USA squad.