French Open 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elise Mertens, Enters Roland Garros Fourth Round

Elena Rybakina becomes only the third player after Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur to reach the fourth round at multiple Majors on clay and grass since the start of the 2020 season

Rybakina (right) claimed her fifth win in six meetings with Mertens.
Elena Rybakina is through to the second week at the French Open, following another straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The fourth seed wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 win in 67 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier, to book a last-16 clash with either Elina Svitolina or Ana Bogdan.

Rybakina was forced to withdraw injured on the eve of her third-round showdown with Sara Sorribes Tormo at Roland-Garros 12 months ago.

A tight opening set ensued with four successive games from 2-2 going against the serve, but a crucial break to love in the 10th saw the former Wimbledon champion draw first blood. 

She then broke to 15 in game four of the second set to take control of the match, before another in the eighth saw her into the fourth round in Paris for a second time.

Rybakina is joined in the last 16 by home favourite Varvara Gracheva, who continued her groundbreaking run with a straight-sets win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The Moscow-born 23-year-old, who obtained French nationality last June, is into round four for the first time at a major.

Extending her stay into the second week, having stunned sixth seed Maria Sakkari in the opening round, Gracheva was serenaded with Les Marseillais by the crowd following her victory on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. 

Data Debrief: Rybakina matches Swiatek and Jabeur

Rybakina becomes only the third player to reach the fourth round at multiple Majors on clay and grass since the start of the 2020 season.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion joins an exclusive group of players to achieve the feat, along with Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur.

