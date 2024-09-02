Tennis

Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury

"I was really looking forward to representing in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden," Sumit Nagal wrote on social media

Sumit-Nagal
Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Helped India Race To 2-0 Lead Vs Pakistan In Day One
info_icon

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Monday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden due to a back injury. (More Sports News)

Nagal recently lost his first round singles contest to Tallon Griekspoor at the US Open.

The indoor hard-court contest in Stockholm will be played on September 14-15. Reserve player Aryan Shah has been drafted into the main team after Nagal's withdrawal while Manas Dhamne has been put on standby.

"I was really looking forward to representing in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden," Nagal wrote on social media.

"However, due to a back issue that's been bothering me for the past few weeks, doctors have advised me to rest for the next two weeks, leaving me without enough time to prepare and compete in Sweden. This same issue also led to my withdrawal from the US Open doubles.

"I'm deeply disappointed to be missing this tie, but I have to listen to my body to prevent the back from worsening, so that I can finish the season strong and healthy. Good luck to the Indian team - I'll be cheering for you all from home!" he added.

Nagal reached a career-high ranking of 68 in July but has dropped to 82 in the latest rankings. India's highest-ranked singles player not being part of the Davis Cup tie is a big blow to the team.

Former national champion Ashutosh Singh has been named as new coach of the national team.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  2. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  3. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: BAN 143 Runs Away From Historic Series Sweep
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Jean Van Hecke Receives Maiden Netherlands Call-up
  2. Kevin De Bruyne: No Talks To Leave Man City
  3. Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Win Over Lille Helps Navigate Champions League Unknown, Insists Luis Enrique
  5. Serie A: Thiago Motta Left Wanting More From 'Frenetic' Juventus Attack
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  5. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected
  2. Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'
  3. 'Will Enter Mosques And Hit You': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Booked For Hate Speech | Video
  4. Cambridge PhD Holder Jasdeep Singh Gill Named New Head Of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)
  5. Congress Freshly Accuses SEBI Chairman Buch Of Drawing Salary From ICICI Bank Since 2017
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Yogesh Kathunia Retains Silver In Discus Throw
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected