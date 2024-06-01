Tennis

French Open 2024: Medvedev Passes Machac Test To Reach Roland Garros Fourth Round

Daniil Medvedev has a win percentage of 76 per cent on clay since 2023 in ATP events, compared to just 44 per cent on the same surface between 2016 and 2022

Daniil Medvedev is chasing a second Major title.
info_icon

Daniil Medvedev dug deep to hold off Tomas Machac's threat in the French Open third round, claiming a 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 victory on Saturday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Medvedev was pushed all the way to a first-set tie-break but took the opener, spurred on by an electric atmosphere on Court Suzanne Lenglen, before storming through the second.

Machac, who shocked Novak Djokovic in the Geneva Open semi-final last week, refused to back down, and soared through the third set, though he could not hold onto his building momentum.

With the prospect of a deciding set creeping closer, Medvedev rallied and held off a stubborn Machac, gaining a decisive break in the 10th game of the final set before a mistake from the Czech gifted him the victory.

Medvedev, who is chasing a second Major, will face either Alex de Minaur or Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round.

Data Debrief: Medvedev hits form on clay

Medvedev has a win percentage of 76 per cent on clay since 2023 in ATP events, compared to just 44 per cent on the same surface between 2016 and 2022.

The world number five has now reached the round of 16 for the 15th time in his career at Grand Slams; only Marat Safin, Mikhail Youzhny and Yevgeny Kafelnikov have reached the fourth round more often in Grand Slams amongst Russians. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  2. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  3. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  4. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in | How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Win 'The Best Night Of My Life' - Bellingham
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Terzic 'Proud But Empty' After Champions League Final Defeat
  3. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Hosts Chip Away After Early Onslaught (CAN 66/2, 8 Overs)
  4. Champions League Final: Real Madrid's 15th Title Was Harder Than Expected - Carlo Ancelotti
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League Final: 'Legend' Kroos Hailed By Valverde
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Sports Updates: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Highlights: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child