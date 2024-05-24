Tomas Machac upset Novak Djokovic as he captured the biggest win of his career to deny the Serbian a place in the Geneva Open final. (Full French Open Coverage | More Tennis News)
Machac reached his first ATP Tour final with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 victory on Friday following a hard-fought contest.
Djokovic had control of the first set, storming into a 4-1 lead, but Machac rallied to take the opening set.
After receiving a medical time-out before the second set, Djokovic superbly won the second set without dropping a single game but faded in the decider.
Djokovic won the opener in the third, but Machac came from behind to seal the win in two hours and seven minutes. He will face Casper Ruud or Flavio Cobolli in the final on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Final still out of Djokovic's reach
Despite making a strong start to the Geneva Open, fitness problems seem to have caught up with Djokovic ahead of the French Open later this month.
He lost his second career match despite having won a set with a 6-0 scoreline (after Sam Querrey in the Paris Masters in 2012), and has failed to make a final in 2024.