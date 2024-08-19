Jessica Pegula knows she can take nothing for granted when she goes up against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday. (More Tennis News)
Pegula recently won her third career WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open in Toronto, with all three of those triumphs having come on hard courts.
She equalled her longest career winning streak of nine matches by defeating Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-3 in the semi-finals to reach the final in Cincinnati.
In doing so, Pegula became the sixth player in the Open Era to reach the finals at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open in a calendar year, joining Rosie Casals, Evonne Goolagong, Na Li, Serena Williams and Simona Halep in achieving the feat.
When asked if she was "in the zone", Pegula said: "I think I'm just finding my game a little bit and then competing and being smart out there."
The American, however, will not be complacent when she goes up against world number three Sabalenka.
The Belarusian defeated world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach the final.
"It seems like she's been playing really, really good," Pegula told the media.
"Obviously she can serve really big, so it's always tough to deal with opponents that have weapons like that, where they can get a lot of free points on a faster hard court."