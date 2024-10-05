Tennis

China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final

The 20-year-old Coco Gauff is the youngest player to reach the women's singles final at the China Open since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff celebrates after converting match point against Paula Badosa
info_icon

Coco Gauff recovered from a set and a break down to reach the China Open final with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Paula Badosa on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

Having given up an early break in the opener, Gauff got one of her own by converting her eighth break point in a mammoth eighth game featuring 10 deuces, only for Badosa to hit back immediately to go a set up.

Gauff lost serve immediately in the second set to go on the back foot, only to level the match with back-to-back breaks, the second of them to love.

The decider began with a series of breaks, Gauff taking two of them as the momentum swung her way, then she protected her lead all the way to reach her first final since winning January's Auckland Open.

The 20-year-old is the youngest player to reach the women's singles final at the China Open since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

She has fought from a set down to win in each of her last three matches, the first time she has done so in her career. She is the first player to do so in WTA-1000 events since Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells 2022.

Data Debrief: Gauff brings up century

Saturday's match was Gauff's 100th at WTA 1000-level events, and her 67th such victory.

Among American players, only Serena Williams (87), Venus Williams and Jessica Pegula (70) have bettered her 67 wins through their first 100 matches at such events.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Slow Start For BAN-W In Pursuit Of 118-Run Target
  2. Indian Premier League 2025: BCCI Considering Saudi Arabia Cities For IPL Mega Auction
  3. Irani Trophy 2024: Mumbai Team To Be Felicitated After First Title In 27 Years
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes Ruled Out, Replacement Brydon Carse To Make Debut
  5. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Clinch Opening Match With 6-Wicket Victory Over SL-W!
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 3-0 MSC; Match Enters Final 10 Minutes
  2. Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Relishing 'Special Game'
  3. Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, EPL: Jota's Early Strike Enough To Win It For Reds
  4. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal FC 2-0 At The Furnace
  5. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa Shines In Jamshedpur FC's 2-0 Win Over East Bengal FC
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  4. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  2. Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Predict BJP Majority In J&K, Congress Govt Likely In Haryana
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  4. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  5. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'