Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'

Carlos Alcaraz slammed the congested schedule in elite-level tennis, with the world number three saying "they are going to kill us". (More Tennis News)
As a hectic season draws towards a close, Alcaraz is competing for Team Europe at the Laver Cup.
The 21-year-old, who won the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year and also reached the final of the Paris Olympics, has played 50 matches on the ATP Tour last year.
And the Spaniard feels tournament organisers are not doing enough to protect player welfare.
"Probably they are going to kill us in some way," said Alcaraz, who beat Ben Shelton on Saturday.
"Right now a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of that [injury]."
Alcaraz also suggested he struggles when it comes to motivating himself when the schedule is so congested.
He added: "Sometimes, you don't want to go to a tournament.
"I'm not going to lie – I have felt this way a few times already.
"Sometimes I don't feel motivated at all. But as I've said many, many times, I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court. That's the best option to keep motivating [myself]."
Alcaraz was in doubles action alongside Casper Ruud on Sunday, before facing Taylor Fritz in the singles.