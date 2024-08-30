Tennis

US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights

Botic van de Zandschulp won one of his biggest matches of his career, and also caused a major upset after stunning 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in the US Open second round

Carlos Alcaraz-Botic-van-de-Zandschulp-AP-Photo
Carlos Alcaraz loses to Botic van de Zandschulp at US Open Photo: Matt Rourke/AP
info_icon

Botic van de Zandschulp won one of his biggest matches of his career, and also caused a major upset after stunning 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Full US Open Coverage| More Tennis News)

The Dutchman looked in complete control, striking the ball with monstrous forehands, disrupting the Spaniard’s baseline rhythm. 

The victory also marked Zandschulp’s highest-ranked triumph of his career. 

The defeat is Alcaraz’s first Grand Slam second round loss since Wimbledon 2021, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev

The Spaniard never really recovered from a shaky start, and made quite a few unforced errors throughout the match. 

The 28-year-old also ended Alcaraz’s 15-match winning run at Grand Slams, after putting Alcaraz on the backfoot winning the first three games with world class defending from the baseline.

He then broke again in the sixth, to take the first set. 

A few tactical changes on court helped Alcaraz but the four-time Grand Slam champion was unable to carry forward the momentum and Zandschulp took advantage to eventually take the match.

Zandschulp will now take on 25th seed Jack Draper in the third round. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  2. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  3. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stock Market August 30: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time High In Early Trade
  2. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin
  3. PM Modi In Maharashtra Today To Lay Vadhvan Port Foundation Stone | Full Schedule
  4. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Structural Consultant Chetan Patil Arrested Amid Political Row
  5. One-Third Of Doctors, Mostly Women, Feel Unsafe During Night Shifts: IMA Study
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
  2. Trump Asks Federal Court To Intervene In Hush Money Case To Toss Conviction, Delay Sentencing
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign