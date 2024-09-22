Tennis

Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final

Haddad Maia made that count by going two breaks up, then served out the contest to love to earn her first title since winning the WTA Elite Trophy in China last year

Beatriz-Haddad-Maia-Korean-Open
Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates winning match point against Daria Kasatkina.
Beatriz Haddad Maia clinched her first WTA title of the year by fighting back from a set and a break down to beat Daria Kasatkina 1-6 6-4 6-1 in the Korea Open final on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Haddad Maia, who produced her second-best major run by reaching the US Open quarter-finals earlier this month, was a distant second-best as she lost the opener 6-1.

Top seed Kasatkina then broke in the first game of the second set but Haddad Maia rallied from there, hitting back in the sixth game then later winning set point against her opponent's serve.

The Brazilian was irrepressible in the decider, winning 100% of her first-serve points (10/10) and saving three break points in a row when Kasatkina did put the pressure on midway through the set.

Haddad Maia made that count by going two breaks up, then served out the contest to love to earn her first title since winning the WTA Elite Trophy in China last year.

Data Debrief: Haddad Maia goes one better

Haddad Maia reached the final of the Korea Open on her tournament debut in 2017, only to go down to Jelena Ostapenko in her first WTA showpiece match – and her last until she won the 2022 Nottingham Open.

A dominant performance on serve got her over the line on Sunday, after her early wobble.

Haddad Maia won 72% of first-serve points to Kasatkina's 63%, also converting four of the five break points she generated.  

