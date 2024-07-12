Barbora Krejcikova came from a set down to stun Elena Rybakina to reach the Wimbledon final where she will face Jasmine Paolini on Saturday. (More Tennis News)
Krejcikova extended her unbeaten record against the Kazakh world number four to three matches, emerging a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victor on Centre Court.
The opening two games saw Rybakina assert her dominance, securing a break point early on as she racked up a four-game lead without reply.
Krejcikova would get her first game on the board soon after and would find a break of her own in the eighth game, but her slow start was punished as Rybakina saw out the first set, serving five aces along the way.
Krejcikova found her rhythm, but she made hard work of sealing the second set after serving two double faults in the ninth game, opening the door for her opponent. However, she was able to get the job done to take the game to a decider.
Krejcikova and Rybakina exchanged a number of long rallies in the third set, but it would be the world number 31 who would get the decisive break point.
The seventh game saw Rybakina lead with a service hold to love, but Krejcikova then put three games together on the spin to edge closer to victory.
There was to be no comeback for the 2022 Wimbledon champion, as Krejcikova completed the turnaround on serve as Rybakina sent a forehand long to confirm her remarkable triumph.
"Unbelievable. "It is very tough to explain, but a lot of joy and a lot of emotions. Also there is a lot of relief and I am super proud," Krejcikova said in her post-match interview.
"I am so proud about my game and my fighting spirit today.
"I was trying to fight for every single ball, during the second set I was getting my momentum and when I broke her I started to be in the zone and I didn't want to leave the zone."
Data Debrief: Krejcikova ends wait for grand slam final appearance
It has been a long time coming for Krejcikova, who reached her first grand slam final since Roland-Garros in 2021.
The Czech is the player with the most women’s singles grand slam main draw appearances between their first two Major finals (13, Roland-Garros 2021 and Wimbledon 2024), since Karolina Pliskova (18 between the US 2016 and then Wimbledon 2021).
Her meeting with Paolini on Saturday will be the first women's singles final at a grand slam during the Open Era, where the two opponents previously met in a grand slam qualifier, doing so at the Australian Open 2018.