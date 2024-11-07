Tennis

ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws

It's the first time that Sinner will be playing at home since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he had tested positive in two separate drug tests earlier in the year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Spains Carlos Alcaraz makes a return to Frances Ugo Humbert. AP Photo
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz makes a return to France's Ugo Humbert during their third-round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena. AP Photo/Michel Euler
info_icon

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are poised to add another entry into their rapidly developing rivalry when the ATP Finals open Sunday without any members of the Big Three for the first time in nearly a quarter century. (More Tennis News)

The top-ranked Sinner and No. 3 Alcaraz evenly split the year's Grand Slam titles between them with two apiece and it would be fitting if the pair meet again in Turin.

And since Alcaraz was overtaken by Alexander Zverev in the rankings this week, the Spaniard could be placed in the same round-robin group as Sinner.

The draw for the eight-man event is scheduled for later Thursday.

After the round-robin stage, the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

The other qualifiers are Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

The big name missing is that of defending champion Novak Djokovic, who withdrew on Tuesday due to an unspecified injury.

Novak Djokovic will not play in Turin - null
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media

BY Stats Perform

23 years since Djokovic, Federer and Nadal missed the finals

Not since 2001 has the finals been held without at least one of Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. This season also was the first since 2002 without at least one Grand Slam title for a member of that trio.

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals a record seven times. He beat Sinner for the title last year.

Federer, who announced his retirement in 2022, won the event six times after making his debut in 2002; Nadal, who is retiring after playing in the Davis Cup the week after the finals, was the runner-up twice at the finals but never won it.

Sinner withdrew from last week's Paris Masters due to a virus and showed up early in Turin for training.

“This is for me the main event of the end of the year,” Sinner said.

A final decision in Sinner's doping case is still pending

As an Italian, Sinner will be the main focus of attention in Turin.

It's the first time that Sinner will be playing at home since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he had tested positive in two separate drug tests earlier in the year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September and the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to make a final ruling on the case early next year.

Alcaraz has won all 3 of his official meetings with Sinner this year. Sinner opened this year by winning the Australian Open to become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half-century — since Adriano Panatta raised the French Open trophy in 1976.

Alcaraz then claimed the French Open and Wimbledon titles to raise his career total to four Grand Slams.

Sinner responded by winning the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz won all three official meetings with Sinner this year and holds a 6-4 advantage in their career head-to-head rivalry. Last month, Sinner beat Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Zverev won in Paris last week and looks for a 3rd title at the finals. The only two players in the field to have won the finals are Zverev and Medvedev.

Zverev won in London in 2018 and in Turin in 2021; while Medvedev triumphed in 2020 — the final year the event was held in London.

Zverev enters in solid form coming off a title at the Paris Masters.

Fritz is looking to add another big result after his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open; Ruud was a finalist in 2022; De Minaur is making his tournament debut; and Rublev is making his fifth straight appearance.

Biggest prize money on the men's tour: $4.8 million

If a player wins all five of his matches en route to the trophy, he will earn $4.8 million — the largest winner's prize on the men's tour.

That's significantly more than what Sinner and Alcaraz earned for their victories at the U.S. Open ($3.6 million) and Wimbledon (2.7 million pounds or $3.45 million) this year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather And Pitch Report Of Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Tom Latham Backs Rohit Sharma's Side To Make Strong Comeback After New Zealand's Historic 3-0 Sweep
Football News
  1. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat
  4. Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal, Champions League: Inzaghi Revels In Hosts' Defensive Solidity
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
  4. Supreme Court Says Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can’t Be Changed Midway
  5. Indian Consulate In Canada Cancels Consular Camps Over Security Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival