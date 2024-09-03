Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early

Aryna Sabalenka "doesn't want to leave" the US Open as she bids to reach a fourth consecutive semi-final at Flushing Meadows. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
The Belarusian beat Elise Mertens to reach the quarter-finals, with Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng standing between her and a place in the final four.
It is the second time the pair will meet in 2024 after Sabalenka overcame Zheng in straight sets to win her second consecutive Australian Open title in January.
Sabalenka reached the final of the US Open last year, losing out to Coco Gauff, who was knocked out in the fourth round, leaving the 26-year-old as one of the favourites to clinch the title this year.
"I really enjoy playing on these big stadiums," Sabalenka said.
"I feel all the support. I just don't want to leave early here.
"I just want to stay as long as I can and enjoy this beautiful court and beautiful atmosphere."
Sabalenka is the first player to make the quarter-finals at the US Open in women's singles for 4+ consecutive years since Serena Williams (six in a row between 2011 and 2016).
And she will be looking to emulate the American's record of reaching the semi-finals in 4+ consecutive years on Tuesday.