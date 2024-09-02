Tennis

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief

Aryna Sabalenka has claimed her 25th women's singles match win at the US Open. Since 2000, only Kim Clijsters (30) has managed 25 wins at the event in fewer matches than the Belarusian (31)

Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to go one better at this year's US Open
Aryna Sabalenka continued her quest for US Open redemption as she reached another quarter-final at Flushing Meadows with a straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens. (More Tennis News)

A year after her defeat to Coco Gauff in the showpiece match of the competition, Sabalenka watched on as the defending champion exited the competition following defeat to Emma Navarro before she took to the court. 

But the Belarusian ensured there would be no upset on this occasion, needing an hour and 36 minutes to win 6-2 6-4 as she progressed to her fourth consecutive quarter-final at the tournament.

On her way to victory, Sabalenka struck 41 winners compared to her Belgian opponents' 14, and said she is relishing the opportunity of playing in New York this time around.

"I really enjoy playing here,” Sabalenka said. “The crowd are amazing. I really enjoy playing on these big stadium and feel all the support.

“I just don’t want to leave early here. I just want to stay as long as I can and enjoy this beautiful court.

“I think that’s why I’m consistently here.”

Sabalenka will face China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who beat silver medallist Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-2, in the last eight in what is a repeat of their Australian Open final earlier this year.

Data Debrief: Sabalenka, queen of Flushing Meadows

Sabalenka has claimed her 25th women's singles match win at the US Open. Since 2000, only Kim Clijsters (30) has managed 25 wins at the event in fewer matches than the Belarusian (31).

She has now reached a 10th career women's singles quarter-final at grand slam events. Since the start of the 2020 season, Sabalenka has also become the first player to reach 10 or more women's singles quarter-finals.

Sabalenka also reached a fourth consecutive women’s singles quarter-final at the US Open, becoming the first player to achieve the feat since Serena Williams, who made six straight quarter-finals between 2011 and 2016.

