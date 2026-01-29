Australian Open 2026 Preview: Aryna Sabalenka And Elina Svitolina Set For Exciting Semi-Final Showdown In Melbourne

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake