Australian Open 2026 Preview: Aryna Sabalenka And Elina Svitolina Set For Exciting Semi-Final Showdown In Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina will be locking horn in the first Women's singles semi-final of the Australian Open 2026 today from 2:00PM (IST) onwards

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open Preview
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in Australian Open semis

  • Sabalenka is seeking her third title in fours years at this tournament

  • Svitolina is expected to give her a tough battle

  • Match to be live streamed on Sony LIV from 2:00PM (IST) onwards

Naturally there'll be attention on the backstory when Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina meet in the Australian Open women's semifinals.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, who is seeking a third title in four years in Australia, is a 27-year-old from Belarus. She’s popular on TikTok for her humorous posts and dance routines.

Svitolina is a 31-year-old Ukrainian who will be returning to the Top 10 next week for the first time since returning from a maternity break she took in 2022.

Battle Between Ukraine And Belarus Amid Tensions In Eastern Europe

She reached her first Australian Open semifinal with a lopsided win over No. 3 Coco Gauff, needing only 59 minutes to end her run of three quarterfinal losses at Melbourne Park.

They're both regularly asked questions relating to Russia's war on Ukraine. Both have regularly said they want the focus to be on tennis. Svitolina is trying to bring joy to the people of Ukraine, of course. Sabalenka said she supports peace.

“It's very close to my heart to see a lot of support from Ukrainians,” she said. “So I feel like (I) bring this light, a little light, you know, even just positive news to Ukrainian people, to my friends when they are watching.”

Players from Ukraine don't shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus at the net after matches. It's accepted on both sides.

They're both on 10-match winning streaks so far in 2026 and entered the season's first major with titles in warmup tournaments — Sabalenka in Brisbane, and Svitolina in Auckland, New Zealand, her 19th career title.

That was Svitolina's first foray back after an early end to the 2025 season for a mental health break.

Sabalenka, who has 22 career titles including back-to-back Australian championships in 2023 and '24 and back-to-back U.S. Open triumphs in 2024 and last year, is 5-1 in career meetings with Svitolina.

She is into the final 4 at a major for the 14th time, and has made the final seven times.

“It's no secret that she’s a very powerful player. I watched a little bit of her (quarterfinal) match. She was playing great tennis, and I think, the power on all aspects of her game is her strengths,” Svitolina said of Sabalenka. “She’s very consistent. For me, I’ll have to ... try to find the ways and the little holes, little opportunities in her game.

“When you play the top players, you have to find these small opportunities and then be ready to take them.”

How Both Reached The Semi-Finals?

Svitolina is playing her fourth semifinal at a major — 2019 and 2023 at Wimbledon and the 2019 U.S. Open — and aiming for her first final.

Sabalenka played her quarterfinal against 18-year-old Iva Jovic before the searing heat forced organizers to close the roof of the Rod Laver Arena stadium on Tuesday.

She was long gone before Svitolina and Guaff played under the roof at night. At that stage, she didn't know who she'd next be playing, but was sure “it's going to be a battle.”

“Because whoever makes it there, it’s an incredible player,” she said. “I think my approach going to be the same. Doesn’t matter who I’m facing.

“I’ll just go, and I’ll be focused on myself and on my game.”

Where To Watch Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final?

This women's singles semi-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.

Published At:
