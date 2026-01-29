Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch AO Semi-Final

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026: Get preview and live streaming information for the women's singles semi-final clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina on Thursday, 29 January, at Rod Laver Arena

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming Australian Open 2026 Where To Watch AO Semi-Final
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Zheng Qinwen, of China | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • Sabalenka will face Svitolina in the Australian Open semi-final at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, 29 January

  • Svitolina reached her first AO semi-final, having defeated two top-10s and remains unbeaten in 2026

  • Both carry recent titles, with only one advancing to Saturday’s final

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina are set for a semi-final at the Australian Open 2026, with Rod Laver Arena hosting their latest encounter on Thursday, 29 January.

Sabalenka is chasing her fourth consecutive appearance in the Melbourne final.

The top-seed has been untouchable throughout the tournament, not dropping a set and firing a relentless barrage of winners. With the Brisbane title already in her bag this season, she is poised to continue her dominant run and defend her crown.

Svitolina, on the other hand, has endured a much tougher path to her first Australian Open semi-final.

After three previous quarter-final exits in Melbourne, the 31-year-old Ukrainian finally broke through, taking down two top-10 opponents along the way, including a dominant 59-minute win over world No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Also unbeaten in 2026, she arrives in peak form with a chance to reach her first major final.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Aryna Sabalenka has dominated their previous encounters, winning five of the six matches she has played against Elina Svitolina. She enters the semi-final on the back of four consecutive victories over the Ukrainian.

Their meetings have unfolded across a variety of surfaces and tournaments, highlighting a rivalry that has increasingly swung in Sabalenka’s favor over time.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

When to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 semi-final will be played on Thursday, 29 January at Rod Laver Arena.

Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final?

Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park

Published At:
Tags

