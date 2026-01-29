Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Elina Svitolina In Straight Sets To Reach 4th Consecutive Final
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka delivered another masterclass in the first 2026 Australian Open semi-final, brushing aside Elina Svitolina 6–2, 6–3. Reaching her fourth consecutive Melbourne final, the Belarusian’s raw power and focus proved too much for the Ukrainian debutant. While Svitolina showed flashes of brilliance and defensive hustle to claim five games, Sabalenka dictated play from the opening serve. It was a clinical performance that leaves the defending champion looking nearly unstoppable heading into the final. Watch some of the best pictures from the Rod Laver Arena.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE