Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Elina Svitolina In Straight Sets To Reach 4th Consecutive Final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka delivered another masterclass in the first 2026 Australian Open semi-final, brushing aside Elina Svitolina 6–2, 6–3. Reaching her fourth consecutive Melbourne final, the Belarusian’s raw power and focus proved too much for the Ukrainian debutant. While Svitolina showed flashes of brilliance and defensive hustle to claim five games, Sabalenka dictated play from the opening serve. It was a clinical performance that leaves the defending champion looking nearly unstoppable heading into the final. Watch some of the best pictures from the Rod Laver Arena.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-1
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-2
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she is interviewed after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-3
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-4
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-5
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-6
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-7
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-8
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-9
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-10
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina Australian Open semifinal match-11
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
