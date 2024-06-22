Tennis

Andy Murray Set For Back Surgery In Bid To Be Fit For Wimbledon Swansong

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is set to call time on his illustrious career later this year, with Wimbledon and the Paris games described as a fitting end to his 20-year spell on the court by Murray

Andy Murray is set to have a back procedure ahead of Wimbledon.
info_icon

Andy Murray will undergo back surgery in an attempt to be fit for what will be his final appearance at Wimbledon, which begins in nine days. (More Tennis News)

The two-time competition winner was forced to retire from his second-round match at the Queen's Championships against Jordan Thompson after just five games. 

It was later revealed by the 37-year-old that he had been suffering with back pain which eventually spread to his right leg, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. 

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is set to call time on his illustrious career later this year, with Wimbledon and the Paris games described as a fitting end to his 20-year spell on the court by Murray. 

But the former world number one faces a race against time to fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1, where he is also set to feature in the men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie. 

Andy Murray is hopeful he will be able to compete at Wimbledon next month - null
Andy Murray Hopeful That Latest Injury Will Not Affect Wimbledon Participation

BY Stats Perform

“He saw a specialist yesterday evening and he’s basically trying to decide what his next move is," his brother told BBC Two on Friday. 

"I don’t think it’s right for me to go into that personally, that’s up to him, but I think he has got a few decisions to make.

"It’s obviously incredibly disappointing for him that this was potentially going to be his last Queen’s, last Wimbledon and Olympics, and there’s a potential that that might not be able to happen.

"I think he’s got to make a few decisions, and see where he goes from there.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police
  2. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  3. NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
  4. Day In Pics: June 22, 2024
  5. Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi In Kerala’s Wayanad: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Jury For Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles 2024
  3. Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’
  4. 'Trigger Warning' On Netflix Movie Review: Jessica Alba's Comeback Film Will Make You Yawn With Its Predictability And Dullness
  5. Darshan Admits Borrowing Rs 40 Lakhs From Friend To Pay Off His Associates To Destroy Evidence: Report
Sports News
  1. WI Vs USA, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: West Indies Thrash Fellow Co-hosts - Data Debrief
  2. Andy Murray Set For Back Surgery In Bid To Be Fit For Wimbledon Swansong
  3. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Clean Sweep Over South Africa
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  5. Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup, Super 8: What's St Vincent’s Weather Forecast?
World News
  1. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  2. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  3. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  4. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  5. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon