Andy Murray Set For Back Surgery In Bid To Be Fit For Wimbledon Swansong

Andy Murray will undergo back surgery in an attempt to be fit for what will be his final appearance at Wimbledon, which begins in nine days. (More Tennis News)
The two-time competition winner was forced to retire from his second-round match at the Queen's Championships against Jordan Thompson after just five games.
It was later revealed by the 37-year-old that he had been suffering with back pain which eventually spread to his right leg, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.
The two-time Olympic gold medallist is set to call time on his illustrious career later this year, with Wimbledon and the Paris games described as a fitting end to his 20-year spell on the court by Murray.
But the former world number one faces a race against time to fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1, where he is also set to feature in the men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie.
“He saw a specialist yesterday evening and he’s basically trying to decide what his next move is," his brother told BBC Two on Friday.
"I don’t think it’s right for me to go into that personally, that’s up to him, but I think he has got a few decisions to make.
"It’s obviously incredibly disappointing for him that this was potentially going to be his last Queen’s, last Wimbledon and Olympics, and there’s a potential that that might not be able to happen.
"I think he’s got to make a few decisions, and see where he goes from there.”