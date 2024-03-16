Bologna players celebrate after the goal of 0-1 of Giovanni Fabbian during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Bologna at Castellani Stadium Empoli, Italy.
Empoli's Sebastiano Luperto, right, and Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Bologna at Castellani Stadium Empoli, Italy.
Empoli's Niccolo Cambiaghi, left, and Bologna's Sam Beukema battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Bologna at Castellani Stadium Empoli, Italy.
Empoli's Niccolo Cambiaghi, right, and Bologna's Alexis Saelemaekers battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Bologna at Castellani Stadium Empoli, Italy.
Action from the Serie A 2023-24 football match between Bologna and Empoli at Castellani Stadium Empoli, Italy.