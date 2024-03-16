Sports

Serie A: Giovanni Fabbian Scores Late Winner As Bologna Beat Empoli 1-0 - In Pics

Giovanni Fabbian scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Bologna to squeeze past Empoli 1-0 in Serie A, Associated Press reported. Visiting Bologna were on top throughout but could not make their pressure count until the dying seconds when substitute Fabbian followed up to convert after Empoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile failed to hold a fierce shot from Riccardo Calafiori. The result was a return to winning ways for Bologna, who lost to league leaders Inter Milan last week after a run of six consecutive wins. Bologna consolidated fourth place, four points behind Juventus and six ahead of Roma. Empoli remained fourth from the bottom, just one point above the relegation zone. They next face Inter.