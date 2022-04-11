Monday, Apr 11, 2022
SA Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh 27/3 At Stumps In Pursuit Of 413 Runs

Bangladesh need 386 runs more to win the game, while South Africa need 7 wickets to seal the Test series 2-0.

SA Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh 27/3 At Stumps In Pursuit Of 413 Runs
Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 2/17 on Sunday to push Bangladesh on back foot. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 1:00 am

South Africa was in sight of a series victory Sunday as Bangladesh stumbled to 27-3 chasing a mammoth 413 to win the second test.

SA vs BAN Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

South Africa forced out Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) and Tamim Iqbal (13) in 9.1 overs of the Bangladesh second innings before stumps was called on the third day in Gqeberha.

Bangladesh needs another 386 runs and its overall target is only five runs short of the world record for a successful fourth-innings run chase. The tourists would have to make far more than the highest fourth innings total ever at St. George’s Park, which stands at 281.

South Africa’s spinners again came through late in the day, with Keshav Maharaj claiming two of the wickets and Simon Harmer one to leave Bangladesh in deep trouble with two days of the test remaining.

South Africa leads the two-test series 1-0 after a big 220-run win in the first match.

South Africa dismissed Bangladesh for 217 in its first innings earlier in the day and then the hosts made 176-6 declared in their second innings to set the huge target. Those runs came in 39.5 overs, with opener Sarel Erwee hitting 41 and Kyle Verreynne making 39 not out in the middle order.

It gave the Proteas enough time to put Bangladesh back in near the end of the day.

There was a worrying moment at the very start of South Africa’s second innings when Erwee hit a powerful shot off the back foot straight at fielder Mehidy Hasan Miraz at backward point.

Mehidy lost sight of the ball completely, and was turning his head to his left believing it had gone past him, when it hit him square in the chest. Mehidy left on a stretcher but returned to the field later and appeared to have sustained no serious injury.

South Africa batter Temba Bavuma and Bangladesh fast bowler Khaled Ahmed were also involved in a strange incident that left both hurting. Bavuma wasn’t watching where he was going and ran straight into Ahmed, with his helmet crashing into the bowler’s outstretched left arm. They both grimaced in paid and had treatment but played on.

